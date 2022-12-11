Man killed in Dabgari

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A man identified as Shoaib fired himself when cleaning his pistol in Dabgari area and succumbed to injuries, police said on Sunday.

The deceased Shoaib was busy cleaning his pistol and fired himself on his chest, mistakenly. As a result, he succumbed to his injuries when he was rushed to hospital.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.