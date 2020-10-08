Man killed in dacoity in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another was injured during a dacoity in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Thursday.

The police said Ghulam Mustafa and his helper were traveling in a truck when two dacoits stopped them near Chak No 156-RB.

The robbers tried to snatch money from them but they put up resistance.

The accused opened firing on them and gunned down Ghulam Mustafawhile the other was injured.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.