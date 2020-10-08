UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Dacoity In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:10 PM

Man killed in dacoity in faisalabad

A man was killed while another was injured during a dacoity in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another was injured during a dacoity in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Thursday.

The police said Ghulam Mustafa and his helper were traveling in a truck when two dacoits stopped them near Chak No 156-RB.

The robbers tried to snatch money from them but they put up resistance.

The accused opened firing on them and gunned down Ghulam Mustafawhile the other was injured.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Man Money From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

9 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

17 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

50 seconds ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

51 seconds ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

53 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.