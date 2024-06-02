Man Killed In DI Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 02, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A man was gunned down by unknown assailants on Maddi road in the limits of Kulachi Police Station here Sunday.
According to details, 49-year-old Ibrahim Dar son of Ramzan Dar, a resident of Maddi area reported to Kulachi police that unknown assailants fired and killed his cousin 31-year-old Imran Dar son of Muhammad Jan on Maddi road.
He informed the police that their family had no enmity with anyone.
The police registered a case against the unknown assailants and started investigation into the matter.
