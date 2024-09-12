Man killed in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) A young man was shot dead by unknown assailants here near Sikandar Shumali area in the precincts of Dera Town police station on Thursday.

According to details, 27-year-old Muaz Khan son of Ibrahim Khan, resident of Mohallah Patti-khel Tehsil Kulachi went to his fields on a motorcycle but returned.

After some time his brother Haris Khan along with his farm worker went to the site and found Muaz Khan as dead.

Haris Khan reported to Dera Town police that they had no enmity with anyone and unknown assailants shot his brother dead.

APP/akt