Man killed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Unknown people shot dead a man in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station said police on Wednesday.

The unknown assailants gunned gown Arif son Mahboob Khwaja resident of Pahor near to his house.

The criminals fled away from the scene. The police have registered the case and started investigation.