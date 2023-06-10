Man killed in DI Khan, assailants arrested in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was killed over a women's dispute here in the Lakhra area on Saturday while the alleged assailants were arrested by the police in the Tank district on the same day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed over a women's dispute here in the Lakhra area on Saturday while the alleged assailants were arrested by the police in the Tank district on the same day.

According to police spokesman, Ramzan Betni son of Noor Deen resident of Kirri Peng, Tank was shot dead here in Basti Lakhra within the limits of Saddar Police Station. The Saddar police registered a case.

Later, officers of Tank Police including DSP Rural Chan Shah, SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station Abdul Alee Khan, SHO Malazai Rafiullah Khan, In-charge Investigation Staff Shaheed Mureed Akbar Ayub Khan and Additional SHO in Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station while addressing a press conference claimed to have arrested three alleged assailants who killed Ramzan Betanni in Dera Ismail Khan.

The DSP Rural said that District Police Officer (DPO) Tank put the security of the district on high alert after receiving the information about the said murder.

A police team led by Malazai Police Station SHO Rafiullah Khan along with Additional SHO Rahmadil Khan stopped a Taxi-car bearing Islamabad registration number (NW-66) during the blockade created on Amakhel-Medadkhel road. The car was being driven by Hikmat Ali son of Mirabat Khan Bettani resident of Pusha-bridge, Dera Ismail Khan while another three suspects were also riding over the car.

During the checking of the car, the police recovered one pistol, two cartridges and one Abaya which were used in the crime while the three persons riding over the car were the murderers involved in the said murder.

The three alleged murderers were Farmanullah son of Rahmatullah, Inayatullah son of Asal Mir Khan and Zahir Khan son of Nawaz Khan residents of Alauddin Khel Peng who were arrested by the police.

Chan Shah said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the women's dispute was behind the crime while further investigations were underway.