Man killed in district court premises

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) A man was shot dead by his rival in the premises of District Courts here on Thursday.

Police said Amanat Ali, 35, of Chak No 82 NB was present in the district courts for

hearing of a murder case where his rival Raheel opened indiscriminate firing at him.

As a result, he died on the spot.

Cantt police team arrested the accused from the scene.

On information, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran with SP Investigation

and ASP city circle reached the spot.

The DPO ordered officers to investigate the matter and submit an inquiry report.