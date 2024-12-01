Man Killed In Domestic Dispute
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 09:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) A man was killed by his rivals after a domestic brawl here at Miani area under the jurisdiction of Miani police station on Sunday.
Police said that Safder (45) of Miani had a domestic brawl with his opponents. On the day of incident, they shot him dead when he was present at his house.
Police reached the spot, shifted the body to Rural Health Centre Miani for autopsy and started further investigation.
