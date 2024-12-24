Man Killed In Domestic Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A man was gunned down by his relatives over some domestic disputes here at Hilal Purr in the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson said that Zafar Iqbal (44) r/o Hilal Purr had a brawl with his close relatives including Faisal and Tahir .
In a fit of grudge,they killed him with discriminate firing .
Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.
