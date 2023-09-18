Man killed in firing

Unidentified armed men on Monday gunned down a man at Qambrani Road near Sariab area of the provincial capital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Unidentified armed men on Monday gunned down a man at Qambrani Road near Sariab area of the provincial capital.

The police said the victim was near Kashmir Abad when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body was shifted to civil hospital where it was identified as Ghulam Qadir.

The body was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.

Further investigation was underway.