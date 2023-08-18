Man killed in firing by unknown armed men in Orangi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was shot and killed by some unidentified armed men in the Orangi Town area of the megalopolis late Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Amjad Hussain, according to police.

Amjad Hussain, age 35 years, who reportedly belonged to a political party, was shot dead by an unknown accused near a bus stop, in Lal Shahbaz Nagar, Orangi Town within the limits of Iqbal Market police station.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigations were underway.