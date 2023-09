SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A man was killed by the firing of some unidentified persons here at Turti Purr area in the limits of Bhera Police station on Thursday.

Police said that Zuhaib-ul Hassan (38) was going to Bhera on his motorcycle, when some armed outlaws killed him after opening fire at him.

Further investigation was under way.