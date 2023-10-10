Man killed in firing incident

A man was killed in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) A man was killed in a firing incident in the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that Rizwan Ali, a resident of Jinnah colony, was going on a motorcycle when armed accused opened firing at him in new Satellite town.

Resultantly, Rizwan died on the spot due to bullet injuries.

Upon getting information of the incident, police along with Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

Police have started investigation into the incident.