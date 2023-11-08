Man killed in firing incident

A man was gunned down by unidentified armed outlaws on Sargodha-Faisalabad road under the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police station on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) A man was gunned down by unidentified armed outlaws on Sargodha-Faisalabad road under the jurisdiction of Atta Shaheed Police station on Wednesday.

Police said that Tariq Majeed resident of Pull-111 area was going on his vehicle when some unknown armed outlaws opened fire at him. Resultantly he died on the spot.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and started legal formalities.