Man killed in firing incident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Unknown outlaws allegedly shot and killed a person in the limits of Jatoi police station on Saturday.

According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen named Sajid Mithu Ghazlani and fled away.

The body was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi for autopsy.

Jatoi police have started legal action into the incident.

APP/amj-sak