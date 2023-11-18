Man Killed In Firing Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Unknown outlaws allegedly shot and killed a person in the limits of Jatoi police station on Saturday.
According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire and allegedly killed a citizen named Sajid Mithu Ghazlani and fled away.
The body was shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital Jatoi for autopsy.
Jatoi police have started legal action into the incident.
