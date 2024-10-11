Man Killed In Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in exchange of firing between the two groups in a Village, 112 L, here on Friday.
According to a police spokesman, a man namely Asad Jutt and his accomplice Rana Mubshir got critically injured in the incident.
They were shifted to Sahiwal Teaching hospital, where Asad Jutt succumbed to his injuries, they added.
Police have registered a case and started further probe.
.
Recent Stories
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
‘RSS-driven ideology poses threat to Muslims in India, IIOJK22 minutes ago
-
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week23 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 75 kg drugs in eight operations31 minutes ago
-
Governor expresses condolence over demise of journalist Khurshid Bajauri31 minutes ago
-
Al Baik, GO ink strategic partnership to bring Saudi expertise to Pakistan31 minutes ago
-
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines34 minutes ago
-
District Admin Matiari fixes bricks rate41 minutes ago
-
FC South arranges 2-week sports festival in S Waziristan41 minutes ago
-
15 criminals held42 minutes ago
-
President for enhanced focus on regional connectivity, cultural cooperation42 minutes ago
-
Eight power thieves nabbed42 minutes ago
-
Dr Arif Sultan appointed as Director Livestock52 minutes ago