Man Killed In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Man killed in firing incident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries in exchange of firing between the two groups in a Village, 112 L, here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, a man namely Asad Jutt and his accomplice Rana Mubshir got critically injured in the incident.

They were shifted to Sahiwal Teaching hospital, where Asad Jutt succumbed to his injuries, they added.

Police have registered a case and started further probe.

.

