Man Killed In Firing Incident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A man was killed after the firing of his relatives here under the jurisdiction of Kundian police station on Monday.
Police spokesperson said that Latif (33) r/o Wan Bhachran had got court marriage with Rehana against the will of his close relatives including Rehman,Saleem and Tahir.
On the day of incident they killed him after opening fire at him.
Further investigation was underway.
