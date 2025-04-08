Open Menu

Man Killed In Firing Incident

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Man killed in firing incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Unidentified persons here on Tuesday killed a man by opening indiscriminate fire in near Kohat police line.

The police spokesman said the man identified as Amjad Ali, a resident of Karrez Orakzai area.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

AD Ports Group signs lease agreement with TW Steel

35 seconds ago
 Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO ..

Sharjah National Oil Corporation to host HSE EXPO 2025 on April 16

46 seconds ago
 Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to ta ..

Karachi Kings’ owner urges others to avoid to tarnish PSL’s reputation

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities d ..

Dubai Chambers explores investment opportunities during Dubai-India Business For ..

16 minutes ago
 SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Ye ..

SZBA announces winners, Cultural Personality of Year for 19th edition

31 minutes ago
 US visas of nearly 450 international students abru ..

US visas of nearly 450 international students abruptly revoked without prior not ..

35 minutes ago
UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold econ ..

UAE, India: Strategic partnerships drive bold economic future

46 minutes ago
 Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to ..

Punjab govt submits report to SC on damages due to May 9 riots

52 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th coh ..

Artificial Intelligence Programme launches 6th cohort in partnership with Univer ..

1 hour ago
 Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for B ..

Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora

2 hours ago
 FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, c ..

FIFA backs female referees balancing motherhood, careers

2 hours ago
 PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116 ..

PSX opens on a positive note with KSE-Index of 116,000 points

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan