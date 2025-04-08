Man Killed In Firing Incident
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 03:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Unidentified persons here on Tuesday killed a man by opening indiscriminate fire in near Kohat police line.
The police spokesman said the man identified as Amjad Ali, a resident of Karrez Orakzai area.
The police registered a case and launched further investigation.
