Man Killed In Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Man killed in firing incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The unidentified persons have killed a man and injured another by opening indiscriminate firing in the Billiting Azeem Bagh area of the district.

The Rescue 1122 responded promptly and provided first aid to the injured person, the spokesman said, adding the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

The body had been identified as Malik Asad Umar, 78 years old, a resident of Chakar Kot, and inured as Haleem Umar, 48 years old, a resident of Peshawar, he added.

The police registered a case and started an investigation.

APP/azq/378

