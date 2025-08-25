Man killed in firing incident

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A man here on Monday was killed in the firing incident near City school, Hangu Bypass Road , the Rescue 1122 sources said.

They said the Rescue 1122 team responded promptly and shifted the

seriously injured person to the District Headquarters Hospital (KDA)

in a critical condition, where doctors confirmed his death.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Hassan Shah, a resident of

Mansoor Khel, Jangal Khel area.

