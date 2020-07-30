Man killed in firing incident in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another injured in a firing incident in Bhera police limits. According to police here on Thursday, Rasab Bhalwana of Kot Miana and Qamar Lohar exchanged harsh words over a petty issue few days ago.

Today alleged accused Qamar along with his two accomplices opened indiscriminate firing at Rasab and his friend Ulfat Sheikh. As a result Rasab died on the spot whileUlfat received bullet injuries. Rescue team shifted the body and injured person to the THQ Bherahospital. The police have registered case against the accused and started investigation.