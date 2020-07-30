Man killed in firing incident in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed while another injured in a firing incident in Bhera police limits. According to police here on Thursday, Rasab Bhalwana of Kot Miana and Qamar Lohar exchanged harsh words over a petty issue few days ago.

