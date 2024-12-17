Open Menu

Man Killed In Firing Over Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Man killed in firing over dispute

A man was killed during firing incident over land dispute in a private housing society in Gujjar Khan here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A man was killed during firing incident over land dispute in a private housing society in Gujjar Khan here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken serious notice of a firing incident resulted in the murder of a man.

CPO Hamdani has directed SP Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar to submit a detailed report and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the incident.

Police teams, under the supervision of SP Saddar, are conducting raids to apprehend the accused. Meanwhile, a post-mortem of the body is being conducted and legal action has been initiated. "The accused will be arrested soon and brought to justice," the police spokesman stated.

