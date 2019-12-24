Man killed in fog-related accident in Hafizabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young man of Lahore was killed on-the-spot while another was seriously injured when their car hit the divider near the Pindi Bhattian Interchange due to poor visibility, caused by heavy mist and fog on Tuesday

According to Motorway police sources, one Muhammad Haseeb, along with his friend Yasir Rasheed, of Township Lahore, was on his way to Faisalabad in his car. When he reached near Zero Point Pindi Bhattian Interchange, he lost control over the vehicle due to poor visibility and dashed against the divider of the Motorway. As a result Yasir Rasheed died on-the-spot while Muhammad Haseeb sustained serious injuries. The body and the injured were shifted to THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

Meanwhile, a villager was deprived of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 3 lakh while another was deprived of his bike and a milkman was deprived of Rs5,000 on Tuesday.

According to police, Jahangir Khan, son of Jahan Khan of Solingin Kharl, along with his family members had gone to another village after locking his house. Unidentified persons entered his house and took away Rs 150,000 in cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth million of rupees.

Saifullah of Chowki Sukheke entered a mosque for saying prayers after locking his bike outside the masjid. When he came out, he found his bike missing.

A milkman Riaz Ahmad, son of Dost Muhammad, of Fatehki was returning to Pindi Bhattian when three armed men intercepted him and snatched Rs 5,000 from him at pistol-point.

The police have registered separate cases.