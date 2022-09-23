UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Group Clash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Man killed in group clash

A man died in a clash between two groups at Baloch Street area of provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A man died in a clash between two groups at Baloch Street area of provincial capital on Friday.

According to police sources, two rival groups attacked each other with sticks and punches after developing a feud between them.

As a result, one of them, namely Yasir Ahmed, died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

The reason of clash could not be ascertained so far.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

