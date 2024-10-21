Man killed in gun attack in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A 26-year-old man was shot dead on main-canal near Garah Aslam area in the limits of Kulachi police station.

According to police, Khadija Bibi wife of Muhammad Jan, a resident of Kot-Dolat reported to Kulachi police station that she along with his 26-year-old son named Muhammad Khalid and daughter-in-law Ramzana Bibi were coming from Garah Aslam on a motorcycle to their home. All of sudden four accused namely Ehsan Ullah son of Ramzan, Kamal son of Iqbal, Allah Nawaz and Mumtaz Khan son of Shahnawaz residents of Kot Dolat opened fire at them on main canal near Garah Aslam.

As a result, she said, her son Muhammad Khalid received bullet injuries and they fell down from the bike. Later, Muhammad Khalid succumbed to his injuries while the assailants flee from the scene.

She informed the police that they have enmity over women issue with the accused.

The Kulachi police registered a case and launched investigation into the matter.

APP/akt