Man Killed In Gun Attack Outside Judicial Complex

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A man was shot dead over alleged rivalry outside the Judicial Complex, Dera Ismail Khan on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident took place within the limits of the Cantt police station and it seemed to be the result of a personal enmity.

The victim named Shaukat, a resident of Korai area who came for a court hearing, was attacked by assailant Muhammad Yaqub son of Ibrahim, resident of the same area.

The police arrested the attacker and recovered the gun used in the attack from him.

