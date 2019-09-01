UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In IED Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Man killed in IED blast

BAJAUR, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::A man was killed when a road side remote control bomb went off in hilly Charmang area of Bajaur tribal district on Sunday, officials told.

Gul Dad Khan, a resident of Hasham Charmang was on way to a place from his home, when a remote control bomb planted in the road by unknown miscreants exploded.

They said that people of the nearby area immediately rushed to the scene soon after the blast and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

However, they told the victim was died while being shifted to the hospital.

Personnel of Bajaur Levies force were also reached the area and launched search for the unknown miscreants. However, no arrest was made till the filling of the report.

