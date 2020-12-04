UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Incident In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

A man lost his life as his scarf got entangled in a machine during work on Friday

According to the police, 25-year-old Tanzeel of Satyana was working on an embroidery machine when his scarf got entangled in it.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.

