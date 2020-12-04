Man killed in incident in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A man lost his life as his scarf got entangled in a machine during work on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A man lost his life as his scarf got entangled in a machine during work on Friday.

According to the police, 25-year-old Tanzeel of Satyana was working on an embroidery machine when his scarf got entangled in it.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after legal procedure.