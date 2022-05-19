UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Khar Bazar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2022 | 06:32 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) ::An unknown person was allegedly shot dead on Thursday by unknown assailants here in Khar bazaar of Bajaur.

According to police sources, the victim was later identified as Jahanzeb and the reason behind this gruesome act was reported as old enmity.

The culprits managed to escape from the scene after committing crime.

Rescue-1122 team reached on the spot and shifted the body to DHQ hospital. The traders of Khar bazaar staged protest against the killing and demanded immediate arrest of the assailants.

