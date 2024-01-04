Man killed in knife attack

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) A man was killed in a knife attack by his rivals over a disputes here at Muhammad Sultan area under the jurisdiction of Jauharabad police station, here on Thursday.

Police said that Imran (45) of Sultan Colony had a brawl with Muhammad Ameer (49) of the same locality.

On the day of incident, Muhammad Ameer attacked him with a knife and killed him. Further investigation was under way.