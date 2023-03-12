Man killed in Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :A man was gunned down in the Kohlu area of Balochistan, police said on Sunday.

They said that a man identified as Atar Marri died when armed men opened fire at him in Kohlu. The assailants managed to escape.

The injured was moved to the district headquarters hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The cause of killing is yet to be ascertained. Further probe is underway.