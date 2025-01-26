Man killed in Malakand shooting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A man lost his life in a shooting incident in the Palai Baz Darra area of Malakand.

Police informed on Sunday that the victim, identified as Gulab Zada, son of Razzaq Dar, sustained severe injuries during the attack.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured man to the hospital. However, doctors later confirmed his death.

Police have started investigating after registering a case.