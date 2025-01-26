Open Menu

Man Killed In Malakand Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Man killed in Malakand shooting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) A man lost his life in a shooting incident in the Palai Baz Darra area of Malakand.

Police informed on Sunday that the victim, identified as Gulab Zada, son of Razzaq Dar, sustained severe injuries during the attack.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured man to the hospital. However, doctors later confirmed his death.

Police have started investigating after registering a case.

Recent Stories

Several Iraqis killed in separate security inciden ..

Several Iraqis killed in separate security incidents

45 minutes ago
 Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE ..

Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee reviews UAE's second periodic report tomo ..

45 minutes ago
 Emirati explorer participates in air mission that ..

Emirati explorer participates in air mission that conducted first circumnavigati ..

45 minutes ago
 Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in op ..

Dubai commercial transport sector sees surge in operating companies in 2024

1 hour ago
 FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,00 ..

FTA applies VAT refund of AED2.9 billion for 35,000 UAE Nationals

1 hour ago
 UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2 ..

UAE Customs completes 40 million transactions in 2024

1 hour ago
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Da ..

DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy

2 hours ago
 UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy

2 hours ago
 SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised ..

SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Govern ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming ov ..

RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan