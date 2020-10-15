Man killed in Mastung

A man was killed in firing incident occurred in Mastung district, Levies Force said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in firing incident occurred in Mastung district, Levies Force said on Thursday.

They said that one Naimatullah was on his way home when armed men riding bike opened fire at him in Koshkik area of Mastung.

Resultantly, he sustained critical bullet wounds.

Levies Force shifted the body to Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Later, the body was handed over to heirs. Further probe was underway.