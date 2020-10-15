UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Mastung

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:15 PM

Man killed in Mastung

A man was killed in firing incident occurred in Mastung district, Levies Force said on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was killed in firing incident occurred in Mastung district, Levies Force said on Thursday.

They said that one Naimatullah was on his way home when armed men riding bike opened fire at him in Koshkik area of Mastung.

Resultantly, he sustained critical bullet wounds.

Levies Force shifted the body to Ghaus Bakhsh Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Later, the body was handed over to heirs. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Man Mastung

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

51 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says Not Looking to Speak to Chinese Preside ..

10 minutes ago

Over Half of S.Korean, Japanese Citizens Negativel ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.