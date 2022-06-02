UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Motorbikes-collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Man killed in motorbikes-collision

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed, while another suffered injuries in two motorcycles head-on collision near Istaqlalabad colony here on Thursday.

Factory Area police said that the accident claimed life of Fakhar Abbas,while Muhammad Usman sustained injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to the DHQ Teaching hospital.

Further investigation was underway

