Man Killed In Motorbikes-collision
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed, while another suffered injuries in two motorcycles head-on collision near Istaqlalabad colony here on Thursday.
Factory Area police said that the accident claimed life of Fakhar Abbas,while Muhammad Usman sustained injuries.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body and the injured to the DHQ Teaching hospital.
Further investigation was underway