Man killed in motorbikes collision in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:A person was killed, while another suffered injuries in collision between two motorcycles on Syedwala road in tehsil Jarranwala late Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122 on Friday,two motorcycle riders collided near Sarwar Wali on Syedwala road, Jarranwala.

Conseuqently,Bashir Ahmed of chak no 145-GB received serious injuries and died on the spot, while Liaqat of chak no 147-GB suffered minor injuries.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.