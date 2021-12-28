UrduPoint.com

Man Killed In Motorcycles Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 03:46 PM

Man killed in motorcycles collision

A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained multiple injuries in a accident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained multiple injuries in a accident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that two speedy motorcycles collided with each other near Lakkar Mandi chowk on Jhang road.

As a result, one motorcyclist namely Bilal (21) son of Rehmat Ali Shah received serious injuries and died on the spot while other motorcyclist Sadiq (18) son of Rafiq was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

The police took the body into custody,impounded vehicles and started investigation.

Related Topics

Accident Police Police Station Vehicles Road Died Jhang

Recent Stories

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 ..

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 UAE companies in 3 months

3 minutes ago
 China's registered volunteers top 200 mln in numbe ..

China's registered volunteers top 200 mln in number

2 minutes ago
 Magistrates to control price hike by exercising po ..

Magistrates to control price hike by exercising powers: DC

2 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs 600 mln subsidy, free organic f ..

Govt to provide Rs 600 mln subsidy, free organic fertilizers for 100,000 acres l ..

2 minutes ago
 EIB recovers hashish from pickup

EIB recovers hashish from pickup

2 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of the R ..

Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the K ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.