Man killed in motorcycles collision

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained multiple injuries in a accident in the area of Jhang Bazaar police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that two speedy motorcycles collided with each other near Lakkar Mandi chowk on Jhang road.

As a result, one motorcyclist namely Bilal (21) son of Rehmat Ali Shah received serious injuries and died on the spot while other motorcyclist Sadiq (18) son of Rafiq was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

The police took the body into custody,impounded vehicles and started investigation.