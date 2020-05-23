UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Nasirabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 09:13 PM

Man killed in Nasirabad

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Notal area of Nasirabad district on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Notal area of Nasirabad district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Siddiq was near Landi area of Notal when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.Police registered a case and started investigation.

