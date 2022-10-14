Man killed in Nokundi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident that took place in the Nokundi area of Balochistan, Levis force said on Friday.

They said that the deceased identified as Haji Sohrab Khan was on way to home from Bazar when armed men opened fire at him in Kili Zorabad.

As result, he died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, the personnel of law enforcement agencies reached the site and shifted the body to the district hospital.

Later, the body of the deceased was handed over to heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Further probe is underway.