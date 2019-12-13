UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Nushki

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 11:08 PM

Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taraiz area of Nushki district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Taraiz area of Nushki district on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim namely Muhammad Rafiq was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

