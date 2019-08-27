Man killed in Pulwama

(@imziishan)

Unidentified gunmen abducted a man and subsequently killed him in Pulwama district, in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen abducted a man and subsequently killed him in Pulwama district, in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajouri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from Dhok, a temporary shelter forest area of Tral in Pulwama district, an Indian police officer said.

The bullet-riddled body of Abdul Qadeer Kohli was later recovered during a search operation, the Indian officer added.

Meanwhile, due to curfew and other restrictions and communication blockade for the 23rd consecutive day, today, people were facing severe problems including economic loss in Kashmir valley. Normal life remain affected in Kashmir as markets and schools are shut on 23rd consecutive day today in Kashmir valley. People were facing acute shortage of life-saving medicines, milk, essential commodities including baby food.

All internet and communication services including landline phone, mobile and tv channels are closed in the Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Rajouri areas of Jammu region since 5th August when BJP government announced the scraping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Local newspapers could not update their online editions while majority of them could also not be printed due to restrictions.

The deployment of heavy Indian forces continued in the territory since August 5 while the authorities have put almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai under house arrest or in jails. Over 10,000 Kashmiris including hundreds of political leaders and workers have been detained.