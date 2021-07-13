UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Quarrel During Cricket Match

Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:07 PM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A man was allegedly killed by his friends during a cricket match being played here at Ganjwanen in the precincts of Khan Garh Police on Tuesday evening.

According to Police sources, Azher and Shezad started quarrel with each other while playing cricket along with their other friends.

After exchange of harsh words they started physical fight. Later, their parents also became involved in the fight. During the dispute, a player Ghulam Abas received head injury as he was hit by the stump in the head. After which, he was shifted to Khan Garh rural health centre where he pronounced as dead.

Police reached the spot and registered the case against both parties.

