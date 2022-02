Man killed in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A man was killed on Tuesday in a firing incident on Jinnah Road area of Quetta, said a Police spokesman on Tuesday.

They said that unknown armed men opened fire at a man identified as Abdul Qayum and fled from the scene.

Cause of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Dead body of deceased was shifted to civil hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities.

Further probe was underway.