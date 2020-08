(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died on Sunday due to over-speeding here on Qambrani area of Quetta, police confirmed.

They said motorcyclist namely Mohammad Nizam lost control over his speedy bike and rammed into the footpath.

As a result, he sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to injuries on the way to Bolan Medical College Hospital.