Man killed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A 30-years old man was killed in a firing incident occurred in the Hazar Ganji area of the provincial capital,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

They said that the deceased identified as Ramzan, resident Panjpai died instantly after unknown persons opened fire at him in the Eastern bypass area of the city.

The cause of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Further probe was underway.

