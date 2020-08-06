UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Man killed in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A 30-years old man was killed in a firing incident occurred in the Hazar Ganji area of the provincial capital,said a police spokesman on Thursday.

They said that the deceased identified as Ramzan, resident Panjpai died instantly after unknown persons opened fire at him in the Eastern bypass area of the city.

The cause of killing could not be ascertained so far.

Further probe was underway.

Ask.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Police Died Man

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

15 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

45 minutes ago

New Delhi 'Firmly Rejects' China's Attempt to Disc ..

26 seconds ago

Greece Ready to Go to The Hague Court Only Over Ma ..

28 seconds ago

ML-1 to provide over 150,000 jobs in Pakistan: She ..

30 seconds ago

Premier League must overhaul owners' test, says Am ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.