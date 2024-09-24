Open Menu

Man Killed In Quetta Barber Shop

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Man killed in Quetta barber shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A man was shot killed while another was injured on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a barber shop on Brewery Road in Quetta.

According to a private news channel, police said that the assailants fired indiscriminately at a man seated inside the shop, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, and after completing the necessary legal formalities, the deceased's body was shifted to the hospital for further procedures.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as 55-year-old Mujahid, hailed from the Bahawalpur district of Punjab. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The police have started gathering evidence and initiated efforts to arrest the suspects.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Quetta Police Punjab Road Man Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

2 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

2 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

20 hours ago
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

20 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

20 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

21 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

21 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

21 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan