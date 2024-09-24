Man killed in Quetta barber shop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A man was shot killed while another was injured on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen opened fire inside a barber shop on Brewery Road in Quetta.

According to a private news channel, police said that the assailants fired indiscriminately at a man seated inside the shop, killing him on the spot.

Following the incident, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, and after completing the necessary legal formalities, the deceased's body was shifted to the hospital for further procedures.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as 55-year-old Mujahid, hailed from the Bahawalpur district of Punjab. Eyewitnesses reported that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The police have started gathering evidence and initiated efforts to arrest the suspects.