Man Killed In Quetta Firing

Published November 12, 2022 | 04:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a firing incident that occurred in the Satellite Town area of Quetta, police said on Saturday.

"Armed men riding a bike opened fire at a car on Chandni Chowk, police said, adding that as a result a man later identified as Abdul Basit Mengal resident of Dera Murad Jamali died instantly.

The assailants managed to escape the crime scene.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and shifted the dead body for medico-legal formalities. Case of killing is yet to be ascertained.

Further probe is underway.

