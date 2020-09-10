Man Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 07:14 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident near Isra University Hospital here on Thursday.
According to the police, a car hit a motorbike on which the deceased Imran Ali was riding.
The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for medico legal formalities.
Police impounded the vehicle.