Man Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:42 PM

Man killed in road accident

A young man was killed in an accident on motorway near Kot Sarwar Interchange, near here on Monday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in an accident on motorway near Kot Sarwar Interchange, near here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Ali of Pannu Wal Chakwal, was attempting to cross the motorway when a speeding car hit him. As a result, he died on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to a local hospital while the car driver sped away.

