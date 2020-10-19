Man killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) ::A man was killed while a woman and a child sustained injuries in a collision between two motorcycles, here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred near Chak 10/1-L on Pir Di Hatti road. In the collision of two motorcycles, Muhammad Ahmad died on the spot while motorcycle rider woman and child received injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured to THQ Hospital.