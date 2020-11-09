UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Road Accident

Mon 09th November 2020

Man killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :A man was killed in a road accident in Bhera Police limits.

Police said on Monday that Luqman (35) a resident of Bhera, riding on a motorcycle was heading towards motorway when a rashly driven mini truck coming from opposite direction hithim near Bhera interchange. Luqman died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation.

